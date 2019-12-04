“Posthumous Forgiveness” will appear on the Australian band’s forthcoming album, “The Slow Rush,” which is set to arrive on February 14, 2020.

This poignant number finds Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker paying homage to his late father, who passed away from cancer while the band was recording their debut “Innerspeaker.”

While the musician holds fond memories of his childhood with his father, Parker regrets not knowing his father better, calling him out for taking “all of your sorrows to the grave.”

“I wanna tell you ’bout the time/Wanna tell you ’bout my life/Wanna play you all my songs/Hear your voice sing along,” Parker croons over a psychedelic melody.

“Posthumous Forgiveness” is the third single from “The Slow Rush,” following the previously shared “Borderline” and “It Might Be Time.”

The album, which will follow Tame Impala’s 2015 “Currents,” was recorded between Los Angeles and Parker’s studio in his hometown of Fremantle, Australia.

Last May, the musician detailed the musical influences that helped him craft the band’s fourth studio effort, which he produced and mixed himself.

“The way I’ve dabbled in influences in the past? I’ve been unafraid to go there all the way this time. To challenge what Tame Impala is in terms of how wide it can go…I’ve been embracing my love of weird Seventies stadium rock — like, epic Meat Loaf stuff,” Parker told Rolling Stone.

Next year, Tame Impala will tour around the world in support of “The Slow Rush,” with dates announced in California and Mexico City.

The psychedelic rockers will be joined on stage by American singer-songwriter Clairo, who will perform cuts from her debut album “Immunity.”

In the meantime, listen to “Posthumous Forgiveness”:

[embedded content]

