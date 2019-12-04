(NATIONAL FILE) — A teacher is currently under investigation after an elementary school teacher said that a man dressed as President Donald Trump should have been shot on a Facebook Post.

Clarksville-Montgomery County School system is investigating a Byrns Darden Elementary School teacher’s social media post after the teacher said that the teen should’ve shot–not punched–the man dressed as the United State’s President.

Around Halloween, a man was punched in the face by a 14-year-old girl in an unprovoked attack in a line at a Naples haunted house.

