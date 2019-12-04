The Democrat Schiff Show was a complete disaster.

The Democrat Jerry-Go-Round on Tuesday was another huge flop.

Already the Democrat-Media complex is moving on to a new line of attack.

According to some park bench psychologists President Trump’s mental state is “deteriorating dangerously” due to the impeachment scam.

These fascists never, ever stop.

A group of mental health professionals led by a trio of pre-eminent psychiatrists is urging the House Judiciary Committee to consider Donald Trump‘s “dangerous” mental state arising from his “brittle sense of self-worth” as part of its inquiry into whether to approve articles of impeachment against him. “We are speaking out at this time because we are convinced that, as the time of possible impeachment approaches, Donald Trump has the real potential to become ever more dangerous, a threat to the safety of our nation,” said Yale Medical School Professor Dr Bandy Lee, George Washington University Professor Dr John Zinner, and former CIA profiler Dr Jerrold Post in a statement which will be sent to House Judiciary Committee members on Thursday. The statement will be accompanied by a petition with at least 350 signatures from mental health professionals endorsing their conclusions. All three psychiatrists have said they are willing to testify as part of the impeachment inquiry.

