Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) called in four constitutional lawyers to testify before Congress today and put Americans to sleep.

Congrats to the professors who won the Dems’ nationwide talent search for the most elitist, unhinged anti-Trump professors in America. These meltdowns based on triggered emotions, 3% of the facts & ignoring the other 97% of the story is a permanent stain on US history. Good work. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) December 4, 2019

Professor Jonathan Turley, a Democrat, was the Republican witness to the Nadler impeachment panel on Wednesday.

Turley absolutely destroyed the Democrats’ latest attempt to remove President Trump from office.

It was an amazing speech that will go down in history.

** A copy of his speech is posted here.

Jonathan Turley: I would like to start, perhaps incongruously, with a statement of three irrelevant facts. First, I am not a supporter of President Trump. I voted against him in 2016 and I have previously voted for Presidents Clinton and Obama. Second, I have been highly critical of President Trump, his policies, and his rhetoric, in dozens of columns. Third, I have repeatedly criticized his raising of the investigation of the Hunter Biden matter with the Ukrainian president. These points are not meant to curry favor or approval. Rather they are meant to drive home a simple point: one can oppose President Trump’s policies or actions but still conclude that the current legal case for impeachment is not just woefully inadequate, but in some respects, dangerous, as the basis for the impeachment of an American president. To put it simply, I hold no brief for President Trump. My personal and political views of President Trump, however, are irrelevant to my impeachment testimony, as they should be to your impeachment vote. Today, my only concern is the integrity and coherence of the constitutional standard and process of impeachment. President Trump will not be our last president and what we leave in the wake of this scandal will shape our democracy for generations to come. I am concerned about lowering impeachment standards to fit a paucity of evidence and an abundance of anger. If the House proceeds solely on the Ukrainian allegations, this impeachment would stand out among modern impeachments as the shortest proceeding, with the thinnest evidentiary record, and the narrowest grounds ever used to impeach a president.7 That does not bode well for future presidents who are working in a country often sharply and, at times, bitterly divided.

Turley’s opening statement will be the only one remembered. No partisan agenda. Explained that he voted against Trump. But smart and eloquent explanation of what we all already know- that this is not how the impeachment power should be exercised. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) December 4, 2019

The post “The Current Legal Case for Impeachment Is Not Just Woefully Inadequate – But Dangerous” – Prof. Jonathan Turley — a Democrat — Destroys Impeachment Hearing with Historic Speech appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.