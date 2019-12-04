This episode is appearing several days late because of the holiday week and because I was felled over the weekend with a nasty early season case of bronchitis, but it features “Lucretia,” Power Line’s international woman of mystery, joining me once again to resume our series critiquing the “1619 Project.” This time we take up the examples of Alexander Stephens, Booker T. Washington, and W.E. B DuBois, among other thinkers, as well as noting the peculiar objections to the 1619 Project coming from . . . the World Socialists?!? This is going to take a while to unravel. We also have a few topical rants at the beginning about the truly important subjects—chicken sandwiches, cheeseburgers, milkshakes, and french fries.

Exit bumper music this week is Louis Armstrong's rendition of "Go Down, Moses," which rather fits the theme of this series.

