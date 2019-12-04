Despite all that is happening in the world, on Tuesday, the ladies of “The View” devoted an entire segment to the marriage of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and George Conway, a vocal opponent of President Donald Trump.

The segment came in response to George chiding Kellyanne on social media Monday. Kellyanne had posted a video of Joe Biden with the comment, “We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?” George responded by saying, “Your boss apparently thought so.”

The small exchange is emblematic of a marriage in shambles — one that will surely end in a split, the hosts of “The View” predicted.

“They’re going to get a divorce,” Sunny Hostin said.

Joy Behar said that Kellyanne has previously “emasculated” George — when she claimed that her husband “gets his power through me” — while Meghan McCain called the marriage “sick.”

“I think that they have a really sick relationship,” McCain said. “I think this is a sick thing to do. You have four kids at home, and they’re going to read this someday. … The idea that me and my husband would be somehow feuding with each other over our work, I just think it’s gross. I don’t know why America has to be subjected to their marital problems.”

Behar later claimed the public disagreements “turns them on — they love it,” while guest host Ronan Farrow withheld making judgment, instead suggesting that the couple likely gets along behind closed doors.

Abby Huntsman, meanwhile, said the public exchanges make her “uncomfortable,” and claimed that George has “bullied” his wife.

“It’s divorce in plain sight, that’s what it is. It’s divorce negotiations in plain sight,” Hostin later said.

[embedded content]

Conways’ Latest Twitter Battle |The View



