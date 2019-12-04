Trader Joe’s recalled 10 products from stores across dozens of states because the items might be contaminated with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.

The grocery store chain said that some products supplied by Fuji Food Products were part of that company’s recall.

The items include: California Rolls, Classic California Rolls with Brown Rice & Avocado, Spicy California Rolls, Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls, Tofu Spring Rolls, Shrimp Spring Rolls, Smoked Salmon Philly Roll, Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl, Banh Mi Inspired Noodle Bowl, and Queso Fundido Spicy Cheese Dip.

The products were all refrigerated. They were pulled from stores across a number of states, including Alabama, Iowa, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

People who have the products should discard it or return it to a Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.

There are no illnesses linked to the recalled products to date, the company said.

Ten products sold by Trader Joe’s were recalled over potential listeria contamination, including Smoked Salmon Poke Bowels, Smoked Salmon Philly Rolls, Shrimp Spring Rolls, and Queso Fundido dip. (Trader Joe’s)

Fuji Recall

Fuji Food Products announced a voluntary recall on Nov. 27.

The company said it was recalling ready to eat sushi, salads and spring rolls sold to select retailers and distributors along the East Coast and Upper Midwest.

The recall took place after the Food and Drug Administration notified the company that some items were potentially contaminated with listeria.

The problem was found during a routine inspection of Fuji’s Brockton, Massachusetts, facility. The facility has halted production for now.

“As responsible processors of safe, fresh food for nearly 30 years, we are addressing this problem vigorously and we apologize to those who are affected by it,” said Fuji Food Products CEO Farrell Hirsch in a statement. “We will restart operation only after we have eliminated the cause and the FDA certifies that our facility is once again free of possible contamination.”

The products are packed in plastic trays with clear lids and the sell-by dates are on the labels, Fuji said.

Besides the Trader Joe’s-branded products, Fuji also recalled a number of Okami-branded products, including California rolls, sushi platters, and seafood combos.

Listeria

Listeria is an infection caused by Listeria monocytogenes, which is typically found in food.

An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year. About 260 die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, and sepsis.

People with invasive listeriosis usually report symptoms starting 1 to 4 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria; some people have reported symptoms starting as late as 70 days after exposure or as early as the same day of exposure, according to the CDC.