The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation posted a 25-second clip late Tuesday that showed Trudeau, French President Emmanuel MacronEmmanuel Jean-Michel MacronOvernight Defense: Trump clashes with Macron at NATO summit | House impeachment report says Trump abused power | Top Dem scolds military leaders on Trump intervention in war crimes cases On The Money: Stocks tumble on Trump China trade remarks | Trump says deal could come after 2020 | Why Wall Street freaked | Trump loses appeal over Deutsche Bank subpoena The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump, Macron clash at NATO summit MORE and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson having an animated conversation about what appeared to be Trump’s lateness to bilateral meetings earlier in the day.

“He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top,” Trudeau said, referring to Trump’s lengthy Q&A at the outset of meetings with him, Macron and the NATO secretary-general.

“You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor,” Trudeau said.

Macron could be seen gesturing with his hands and responding, but his remarks were inaudible.

The world leaders did not appear to realize they were being recorded.

The video could roil relations between Trudeau and Trump, who is notoriously averse to public criticism.

World leaders openly laughed at him during his 2018 speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York after he boasted that his administration had accomplished “more than almost any administration in the history of our country in its first two years.”

The president later told reporters that the U.N. attendees “weren’t laughing at me, they were laughing with me.”