President Donald Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met privately – and with little fanfare – Tuesday night to discuss a host of issues, including NATO and trade.

The meeting came ahead of the NATO leaders’ meeting in London on Wednesday, Politico noted.

Trump confirmed the meeting in an early morning tweet.

He wrote: “Enjoyed my meeting with Prime Minister @BorisJohnson of the United Kingdom @10DowningStreet last night. Talked about numerous subjects including @NATO and Trade.”

The meeting was not announced in advance, according to Politico. The news outlet noted Johnson wants to avoid appearing too close to Trump in advance of the U.K.’s general election next week.

A spokesman for Johnson said: “The leaders welcomed the recent increases in defense spending by NATO member states and agreed on the need for the alliance to be unified in the face of new and evolving threats.”