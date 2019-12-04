FOX NEWS — President Trump slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday as “two faced” after video surfaced of some of the world’s top leaders at the NATO summit in London appearing to laugh at his expense.

Asked about the video during a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump said of Trudeau, “he’s two faced.”

In a video shared by the Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC), Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and French President Emmanuel Macron are seen with others, including Princess Anne, having a conversation at a reception at the Buckingham Palace about a press conference earlier in the day.

Read the full story ›

The post Trump responds when Trudeau appears to mock him appeared first on WND.