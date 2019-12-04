Fox News host Tucker Carlson is being blasted for remarks backing Russia, Vanity Fair is reporting.

Referring to members of the media who have been critical of Russia, Carlson said: “The irony, of course, is that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, for all his faults, does not hate America as much as many of these people do,” Carlson said. “They really dislike our country. And they call other people traitors?”

Vanity Fair noted that during a panel discussion last week, Carlson said he was rooting for Russia in the conflict with Ukraine.

“Why do I care what’s going on in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia?” he asked. “And I’m serious — like, why do I care? And why shouldn’t I root for Russia? Which I am.”

However, he assured people, “I’m joking. I’m only rooting for America.”

But on Monday Carlson noted: “Russia is not America’s main enemy, obviously. Our main enemy, of course, is China. And the U.S. ought to be in a relationship with Russia aligned against China, to the extent that we can.”

The host also asked: “What makes Vladimir Putin worse than, I don’t know, a whole long list of American allies?”

Carlson is now coming under fire for his remarks.

Tony Fratto, a former aide to President George W. Bush, tweeted: “Tucker Carlson is dangerous.” Former CIA officer Evan McMullin called the comments a “betrayal.”