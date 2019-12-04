The House Judiciary Committee held its first impeachment hearing on impeachment was held on Wednesday less than 24 hours after the House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines on their impeachment resolution.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) called in four constitutional lawyers to testify before Congress today and put Americans to sleep. Top Democrat “witness” Pam Karlan was a real peach who attacked the president and then his 13-year-old son Barron.

Tucker Carlson opened his show with a review of today’s distinguished Democrat “witnesses” from today’s panel. Carlson mocked Professor Karlan as a moron and a dunce.

Then Tucker Carlson aired video of the Stanford professor from 2006 berating white men in a racist, sexist rant.

Via Tucker Carlson Tonight:

The post Tucker Carlson DESTROYS Democrat Star Witness and Moron Pam Karlan – Digs Up Nasty, Racist Speech by the Angry Law Prof Attacking White Men (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.