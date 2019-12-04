UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted by the school. Other details were not provided.

Earlier report:

Jackson State University in Mississippi said Wednesday that it has an active shooter and added the campus was placed on lockdown.

“We have an active shooter on campus,” the university tweeted after 12:30 p.m. ET. “The entire campus community should take shelter immediately. The campus is currently on lock down. We will notify you when the situation is resolved.”

The suspected shooter is reportedly driving a black Honda Accord.

It’s not clear if any shots were fired or if anyone was injured.