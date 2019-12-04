Wednesday, November 26, “Louder with Crowder” host, Steven Crowder released the latest installment of Change My Mind: Thanksgiving Isn’t Racist.

In this installment, Crowder and his team visited the University of Texas at Austin campus, where they set out to ask students to explain why they believed that Thanksgiving is a racist holiday.

In this clip, the conversation grew tense when the student asked Crowder if he thought Native Americans were thankful for being put on reservations.

“You mean being given reservations after losing wars,” Crowder replied.

Watch the video below for details.

