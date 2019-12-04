World leaders at the NATO summit in London appear to have been caught on video mocking President Donald Trump behind his back Tuesday night.

The short video clip, which was taken during a reception at Buckingham Palace, shows several world leaders including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and French President Emmanuel Macron gossiping about Trump while he was absent.

“Is that why you were late?” Johnson asked Macron as the video began.

Macron nodded, as Trudeau replied [allegedly referencing Trump], “He was late because he takes a … 40-minute press conference at the top.”

The leaders chuckle as Macron speaks inaudibly.

“You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor,” Trudeau then continued.

It should be noted that Trump is never mentioned by name in the video, but Trudeau’s comments almost certainly were in reference to Trump’s press conference with Canadian PM earlier that day.

The Canadian Broadcasting Company first posted the video to Twitter with captions.

Soon after it posted on Twitter, the video went viral.

The video follows a tense exchange between Trump and Macron

Earlier during the summit, Trump and Macron also clashed over ISIS and Macron’s comments about NATO being “brain dead” due to the United States’ lack of involvement.

Trump responded calling Macron’s comments “nasty” and “disrespectful.”

This led to a tense exchange when the two world leaders met before the press Tuesday.

“I have not spoken to the president about that — would you like some nice ISIS fighters?” Trump asked Macron, speaking about the ISIS fighters from Europe captured in Syria. “I can give them to you, you can take every one you want.”

Macron responded pushing back on Trump’s claim that most of the ISIS fighters in Syria are coming from Europe, and called on Trump and the United States to “be serious” in the fight against ISIS.

“This is why he’s a great politician, because that’s one of the greatest non-answers I’ve ever heard,” Trump joked after Macron finished.