Princess Anne went viral this week after appearing to shrug at Queen Elizabeth while she and other members of the royal family greeted President TrumpDonald John TrumpTop Democrat: ‘Obstruction of justice’ is ‘too clear not to include’ in impeachment probe Former US intel official says Trump would often push back in briefings Schiff says investigators seeking to identify who Giuliani spoke to on unlisted ‘-1’ number MORE.

The queen, flanked by fellow members of the royal family, appears to gesture at Princess Anne while greeting Trump in the video that has been shared thousands of times. Princess Anne shrugs in response to the president and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump, Macron clash at NATO summit White House rips media’s ‘annual holiday tradition’ of criticizing Melania Trump Ceremonies for National Christmas Tree, Capitol Christmas tree coming this week MORE, in what some perceived to be a slight to Trump.

Many Twitter users supported Princess Anne’s gesture, interpreting it as her hesitancy to greet Trump.

Princess Anne responds with a shrug as the Queen gestures her after greeting US president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania. The world leader was invited to meet the royals as part of the Nato summit held in London https://t.co/yAJDagcU0E pic.twitter.com/8GYnGe7IVc — ITV News (@itvnews) December 4, 2019

Princess Anne snubbing Donald Trump has made her officially our favourite member of the Royal Family. *Shrugs* pic.twitter.com/dMbq2c0Xw5 — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) December 4, 2019

Princess Anne shrugs in response to scolding from Queen Elizabeth for not being in the reception line for Trump as a senior royal. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/0TBK76leap — Charlotte Clymer️‍ (@cmclymer) December 4, 2019

I’m here for Princess Anne’s guerilla campaign to restore the reputation of the royal family — Jess Brammar (@jessbrammar) December 4, 2019

Others took to Twitter to defend the president and call Princess Anne’s reaction rude as a member of the royal family greeting world leaders. Trump in in London this week to attend a NATO summit marking the 70th anniversary of the alliance.

Rep. Ted Lieu Ted W. LieuAdam Schiff’s star rises with impeachment hearings Hill, Holmes offer damaging impeachment testimony: Five takeaways Wyden urges FCC to secure 5G networks against cyber threats MORE (D-Calif.) tweeted Wednesday “When @POTUS travels outside our country, he represents us to the world. We are all Americans. We should wish him well and want him to succeed. Basic courtesies should be extended to the American President and First Lady. What Princess Anne did was unnecessary and disrespectful.”

When @POTUS travels outside our country, he represents us to the world. We are all Americans. We should wish him well and want him to succeed. Basic courtesies should be extended to the American President and First Lady. What Princess Anne did was unnecessary and disrespectful. https://t.co/cwOR0hG8iP — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 4, 2019

I think this is rude of Princess Anne who normally I think is wonderful. Why be rude? The Trumps are trying to be nice so why not reciprocate or even just do it for your own dignity? Strange misstep by Anne. I am sorry. https://t.co/WBkMbnuRuF — Cara (@Cara_Ghassemian) December 4, 2019

I’ve had someone I just met refuse to shake my hand. I think it’s incredibly rude, and demonstrates not only poor manners, but also a lack decency and kindness. While I’m always hopeful for unity, it’s this type of divineness that’s cause for concern. #PrincessAnne — krystlecaputo (@krystle_caputo) December 4, 2019

But Valentine Low, a reporter at The Times, tweeted that the moment wasn’t actually a slight from Princess Anne at all. Instead, she was telling Queen Elizabeth that Trump was the last leader to be received.

OK, here goes… Princess Anne: the truth. No, she didn’t snub the Trumps. And she wasn’t told off by the Queen.

1/5 — Valentine Low (@valentinelow) December 4, 2019

Instead the Queen, after greeting the Donald (and the Melania), turned to Anne to see who was next. But there wasn’t anyone waiting: Trump was the last leader to be received by the Queen.

2/5 — Valentine Low (@valentinelow) December 4, 2019

President Trump canceled a press conference Wednesday after he was scheduled to participate at the conclusion of the summit. He said he would attend other scheduled meetings but then “probably go directly back to Washington.”

Trump also addressed a clip that circulated late Tuesday showing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Justin Pierre James TrudeauTrump: I think about climate change ‘all the time’ The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump, Macron clash at NATO summit Trump says Canada ‘slightly delinquent’ at NATO meeting MORE appearing to gossip about Trump’s behavior at meetings the previous day. Trump called the Canadian leader “two-faced,” and he suggested Trudeau was upset because he has repeatedly called out Canada for not meeting NATO’s defense spending target of 2 percent of gross domestic product.