Authors Paul and Sammie Parkinson appeared on NBC’s “Today” on Tuesday, where they discussed their 2015 book, “Unselfish Kids,” which features the stories of children who have launched their very own humanitarian projects.

“Back in 2015 we had done a book called ‘Unselfish,’ and over the last few years my daughter Sammie has been involved in different humanitarian projects and just found naturally where her passion was and what made her happy,” Paul explained. “So, a little over a year ago I enlisted her to help write a second book, this time on unselfish kids.”

Paul pointed out that the second “Unselfish” volume features stories of school-aged children.

“But this time we focused on elementary-aged, school-aged children,” he said. “She spent a good portion of the last year, year and a half, finding 40 stories of kids who’d done unselfish things.”

What are these kids doing?



Three of the children profiled in the book also appeared on “Today,” where they shared their stories.

Jayden Perez, 10, who created “From the Bottom of My Heart,” was one of those children. His non-profit organization collects backpacks and school supplies for children in his community, have gathered up food and water items for people impacted by hurricanes, and provided Easter baskets for children in need.

Ella Tyron, 6, created “Help Me Color a Rainbow,” which provides crayons to children during hospital stays. She amassed more than 2,000 boxes in just a few short months. A few years after launching her campaign, she collected more than 49,000 boxes of crayons for hospitalized children across the country.

Liam Hannon created “Liam’s Lunches of Love” when he was just 10 years old. Liam was inspired to pass out free lunches during the summer months to children in need. At the time of this writing, Liam and his family have raised more than $44,000 to help feed both homeless and needy people.