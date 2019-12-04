The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday is holding its first hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry launched in late September.

Testifying will be four legal scholars — three chosen by Democrats and one by Republicans. The scholars will testify on the legality and constitutionality of the House Democrats’ impeachment efforts.

The Democrats witnesses are Harvard Law School professor Noah Feldman, Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan, and University of North Carolina Law School professor Michael Gerhardt.

The sole Republican witness is George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley, a liberal critical of Democrats’ approach to the Constitution in recent years.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) will preside over the hearing, in what will likely be a test of his ability to control the hearing and Republican members who are staunchly against the impeachment effort.

The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. ET.

