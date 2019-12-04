The House Judiciary Committee held its first impeachment hearing on impeachment was held on Wednesday less than 24 hours after the House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines on their impeachment resolution.

Democrats hope this latest attempt to overthrow President Trump is their charm.

Today Committee Chairmam Jerry Nadler is holding a hearing with four constitutional lawyers to lecture America for several hours.

Republicans get one representative on the panel.

Nadler opened the hearing with a diatribe filled with all the key poll-tested words: monarchy, foreign interference, majesty, monarch…

Democrats have nothing but they are ramming this thing through anyway.

And America will be forever changed for their cheap political game.

The post Wednesday Judiciary Committee Impeachment Hearing: Democrats Forever Change America with Their Sham Show Trials for Political Gain appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.