Araceli Diaz, 21, met up with a 14-year-old girl on a Chicago street to conduct a sale Friday afternoon, police said in a news release — and then things quickly went downhill.
Diaz was selling a dog to the girl, WGN-TV reported. But the transaction was cut short when the girl pulled a pellet gun, struck Diaz in the head with it, and tried to take Diaz’s property without paying for it, police said.
With that Diaz pulled a real gun and shot the teen twice in the chest, WGN said.
What happened to the teen?
The teen was taken to a hospital in critical condition, WGN reported. She was arrested Saturday morning at Stroger Hospital, WFLD said.
Police said the teen was charged with attempted robbery with a firearm — a felony — and is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Dec. 9.
What happened to the woman?
A witness told WGN the shooter got in a car and left the scene. Police said Diaz was arrested an hour later and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a felony.
While Diaz had a valid Firearm Owners Identification card, she didn’t have a concealed carry license, police said.
How did observers react?
Commenters on Fox News’ report about the shooting had the following to say:
- “What kind of crap is this? She needs a permit to defend herself? This is why liberals shouldn’t be allowed out of the sand box, they make dumb rules.”
- “Now that the robber survived the gun shot she can sue Diaz for pain and suffering.”
- “Classic libby move arrest the victim to protect the criminal.”
- “If I were a communist dictator that was trying to give the appearance of a legitimate leader, I would also give meaningless ‘Firearm Identification Cards’ to people and then charge them with a crime when they tried to defend themselves, too.”
- “The city needs to change their laws. If a person can get an FOID, then they can defend themselves.”
- “Chicago is a war zone but an honest citizen cannot carry a gun. More progressive democrat baloney.”
(H/T: Blue Lives Matter)