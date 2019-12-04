Araceli Diaz, 21, met up with a 14-year-old girl on a Chicago street to conduct a sale Friday afternoon, police said in a news release — and then things quickly went downhill.

Diaz was selling a dog to the girl, WGN-TV reported. But the transaction was cut short when the girl pulled a pellet gun, struck Diaz in the head with it, and tried to take Diaz’s property without paying for it, police said.

With that Diaz pulled a real gun and shot the teen twice in the chest, WGN said.

What happened to the teen?

The teen was taken to a hospital in critical condition, WGN reported. She was arrested Saturday morning at Stroger Hospital, WFLD said.

Police said the teen was charged with attempted robbery with a firearm — a felony — and is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Dec. 9.

What happened to the woman?

A witness told WGN the shooter got in a car and left the scene. Police said Diaz was arrested an hour later and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a felony.

While Diaz had a valid Firearm Owners Identification card, she didn’t have a concealed carry license, police said.

How did observers react?

Commenters on Fox News’ report about the shooting had the following to say:

“What kind of crap is this? She needs a permit to defend herself? This is why liberals shouldn’t be allowed out of the sand box, they make dumb rules.”

“Now that the robber survived the gun shot she can sue Diaz for pain and suffering.”

“Classic libby move arrest the victim to protect the criminal.”

“If I were a communist dictator that was trying to give the appearance of a legitimate leader, I would also give meaningless ‘Firearm Identification Cards’ to people and then charge them with a crime when they tried to defend themselves, too.”

“The city needs to change their laws. If a person can get an FOID, then they can defend themselves.”

“Chicago is a war zone but an honest citizen cannot carry a gun. More progressive democrat baloney.”

(H/T: Blue Lives Matter)