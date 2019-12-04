This lady is crazy.

The House Judiciary Committee held its first impeachment hearing on impeachment was held on Wednesday less than 24 hours after the House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines on their impeachment resolution.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) called in four constitutional lawyers to testify before Congress today and put Americans to sleep.

Professor Pamela Karlan was a real charmer.

This unhinged nut went off on a tirade on arming Ukraine (which Trump did and not Obama!) and fighting the Russkies here at home!

Democrats want war!

Via Jack Posobiec:

Professor Karlan just went full neocon and said we need to arm Ukraine to fight the Russians there so we don’t have to fight them here. Yes, really. pic.twitter.com/jeMPXgP7kf — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 4, 2019

Boy, Prof. Karlan is a real bundle of joy! Democrats obviously believe Americans need a lecture from a stern liberal prof on her hatred of @RealDonaldTrump. This ought to move the needle… NOT! pic.twitter.com/47bMKqzxYJ — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) December 4, 2019

