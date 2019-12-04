To this point, the media have done an impressive job suppressing the startling revelations in filmmaker Joel Gilbert’s new documentary and book of the same name, “The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America.”

Armed with Gilbert’s new information, Judicial Watch founder Larry Klayman and his client George Zimmerman are about to make the media’s job much more difficult. Indeed, they may even force the media to start telling the truth about the controversial 2012 shooting of Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida.

In his film and book, Gilbert proves beyond any doubt that Trayvon Martin’s parents and their attorney, Benjamin Crump, substituted an impostor for the real “phone witness” in Zimmerman’s 2013 murder trial and in the depositions that led up to it.

In a 2012 deposition, the perjured testimony of that impostor, Rachel Jeantel, enabled the State of Florida to arrest Zimmerman and take him to trial. Evidence strongly suggests that state attorneys knew the witness was a fraud.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Klayman filed suit on behalf of Zimmerman in the Circuit Court of Florida’s 10th Judicial Circuit. Zimmerman is bringing this action against Trayvon’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, his father, Tracy Martin, the family attorney, Benjamin Crump, the real phone witness, Brittany Diamond Eugene, and the fraudulent stand-in, Rachel Jeantel.

TRENDING: Ex-Clinton employee Ronan Farrow says Hillary changed as Weinstein scandal threatened her money

Also named in the suit are the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), the State of Florida, former state attorneys Bernie de la Rionda, John Guy and Angela Corey, and HarperCollins, the publisher of Crump’s defamatory new book, “Open Season: Legalized Genocide of Colored People.”

The state attorneys and the FDLE are being sued for malicious prosecution and abuse of process. All the defendants save for HarperCollins are being sued for civil conspiracy. Crump and HarperCollins meanwhile are being sued for defamation.

At the heart of the suit is the conspiracy charge. Klayman and his client accuse all of the defendants except HarperCollins of “working together in concert … to put on a false witness with a made-to-order false storyline to try to fraudulently create probable cause to arrest Plaintiff Zimmerman and to try to fraudulently obtain a conviction against Plaintiff Zimmerman.”

The defendants effectively ruined Zimmerman’s life on April 2, 2012, five weeks after the shooting. On that fateful day, de la Rionda flew to Miami from Jacksonville to depose Diamond Eugene, the girl who was on the phone with Trayvon up to the moment of his death.

Fulton had met with Diamond Eugene at least once before, in mid-March. Fulton shared this information with de la Rionda under oath earlier on April 2. In fact, Fulton drove Eugene home after her first meeting with the 16-year-old.

On April 2, when Fulton drove with de la Rionda to Eugene’s home, they were redirected to another address. “I knocked on the door and axed for Diamond,” Fulton said in a 2013 deposition.

According to the lawsuit, “However, rather than Defendant Eugene coming to the door, Defendant Jeantel appeared and claimed that she was ‘Diamond Eugene.'”

In the “Trayvon Hoax,” Gilbert did a brilliant job identifying and locating the real Diamond Eugene, a 16-year-old Haitian-American hottie who stole Trayvon’s heart.

State attorneys had full access to the steamy text exchanges between Diamond and Trayvon, many of which had photos attached. Reads the suit, “Defendant Eugene could in no way be mistaken for Defendant Jeantel, who was 2 years older, 5 inches taller, and about 120 pounds heavier than Defendant Eugene.”

Of all those being sued, it is only Sybrina Fulton who provably knew that Jeantel was an impostor. Fulton is running for commissioner in Miami-Dade County with Hillary Clinton’s open support.

As Trayvon’s mother, Fulton has emerged as something of an icon in national Democratic politics. The media will do everything they can to protect her despite her obvious involvement.

HarperCollins may be first to buckle. As the suit notes, “Defendants Crump and HarperCollins published numerous false, misleading slanderous, defamatory statements to severely harm and damage Plaintiff Zimmerman in their book, ‘Open Season: Legalized Genocide of Colored People.'”

This much is undeniable. In fact, Crump had been defaming Zimmerman from the day he got involved in the case. The book has not been selling particularly well. If HarperCollins acts preemptively, it may be able to avoid the steep financial penalties Zimmerman is seeking.

If HarperCollins acknowledges the defamation, the other defendants will have to rely on the media to protect their reputations and possibly poison the jury pool.

But Polk County, Zimmerman’s home just northeast of metro Tampa, is not Miami-Dade. Its demographics resemble that of Seminole County, the county whose jury saved Zimmerman from a life in prison.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, at noon, Klayman, Gilbert and Zimmerman will hold a joint press conference at the Coral Gables Art Cinema with a showing of “The Trayvon Hoax” to follow.

The media will have to work especially hard to ignore the power of this story as it unfolds.