Gloucester became Virginia’s 23rd Second Amendment Sanctuary county on December 3.

The Gazette-Journal reported that Gloucester’s Colonial Courthouse had a full house, with enough pro-gun supporters to “[cover] much of the court circle outside, standing shoulder to shoulder in support of a resolution designed to make Gloucester County a Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

There was a 90 minute discussion over the matter, including input from residents who were overwhelmingly in support of adopting sanctuary status. The discussion was followed by a unanimous vote in favor the Second Amendment Sanctuary declaration.

On November 30, Breitbart News reported that 22 Virginia counties had declared Second Amendment Sanctuary status. Their declarations, along with the recent one by Gloucester, are aimed at putting state-level Democrats on notice that unconstitutional gun controls will not be enforced.

Virginia Democrats take over majority control of the state legislature in January 2020 and have already put forward a ban on the possession of AR-15s and legislation to criminalize private gun sales.

