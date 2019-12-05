NBC’s “The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil continued her attacks on pro-lifers on Wednesday, claiming pro-life folks “don’t give a f***” about children and are merely “pro-birth.”

“You people are Pro birth. Not pro life,” Jamil posted to Twitter. “There are plenty of starving, homeless babies currently. Over 100k currently seeking foster care. You care about fetuses, Once they’re out the womb, you don’t give a f***.”

“Help the kids who are alive first, then call yourself ‘pro-life,’” the 33-year-old actress said.

You people are Pro birth. Not pro life. There are plenty of starving, homeless babies currently. Over 100k currently seeking foster care. You care about fetuses, Once they’re out the womb, you don’t give a fuck. Help the kids who are alive first, then call yourself “pro-life” https://t.co/kuCaLaarEO — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 4, 2019

Jamil then posted a nasty political cartoon depicting pro-lifers as hateful bigots who don’t care about born children or mothers, despite loads of data contradicting such nonsense.

“Literally. And this is how they speak to white mothers. ..,” Jamil posted, though it remains unclear why the TV star added race into the equation with her “white mothers” emphasis.

The cartoon shows “pro-lifers” saying, “We’ll do whatever we can to protect your life” to an unborn child. The second half of the cartoon shows the same “pro-lifers” viciously attacking the mother and the child, saying the following:

“Now you’re on your own.”

“Get a job, moocher.”

“I hope your tramp mom doesn’t want food stamps to feed you.”

“Or medical insurance.”

Literally. And this is how they speak to white mothers… pic.twitter.com/8AgMVp3p93 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 4, 2019

Of course, Ms. Jamil’s claim that pro-lifers do not care about children or mothers once they are born has been shown to be false time and time again.

For example, Human Life International (HLI) compiled nearly a dozen studies showing that conservatives are far more likely than liberals to give to charity and support those in need. For example, HLI explained:

“A 1996 study showed that conservatives gave an average of four times as much to charity as did liberals, and things have not changed since then. … In his 2006 book Who Really Cares, Syracuse University professor Arthur Brooks said: ‘[Conservatives] gave more to every type of cause and charity: health charities, education organizations, international aid groups, and human welfare agencies. They even gave more to traditionally liberal causes, such as the environment and the arts.’”

This doesn’t seem to actually be why Ms. Jamil made this particular attack, however. The actress’ tactic is a common one from those on the pro-abortion Left, used to distract from the reality that abortion is a moral evil.

Students for Life of America president Kristan Hawkins illustrated why the tact is mere obfuscation during a question-and-answer session on a college campus in May.

“Are you upset that the American Diabetes Association doesn’t fight cancer?” Hawkins asked a pro-abortion student who slammed pro-lifers for allegedly not caring about children after birth. When the student conceded that she wasn’t upset “because they are the diabetes foundation,” Hawkins replied, “Exactly!”

“I am anti-abortion,” she said, adding, “My organization, my mission, is very limited: it’s to abolish abortion; to make abortion illegal and unthinkable, because abortion is the greatest human rights tragedy our world faces. There’s no other act of violence that kills more people every single day in America and across the world than abortion.”

“There is nothing wrong with me fighting and spending 100% of my time doing it,” Hawkins continued. “Just like how there’s nothing wrong with the American Diabetes Association putting 100% of their money, their research, and time behind curing juvenile diabetes.”

“No one ever accuses the Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Association of not trying to cure every life-ending disease,” she highlighted.

The pro-life leader concluded her answer by noting that too often, those accusing pro-lifers of not caring for children post-birth “don’t really care” that pro-lifers are often foster parents, lead adoption efforts, and give to charity. “It’s just an argument to try to stop the actual discussion from happening, which is abortion is a moral wrong and it should be stopped,” she said.

Jamil, who has called her abortion the “best decision” of her life, started her crusade against pro-lifers on Monday, when she called them “clueless,” likened them to trolls, and instructed them to “suck on that.”

“To the people trolling me and (feminist) [Gloria Steinem] because we said there is no democracy without a woman’s right to choose…I SAID WHAT I F***ING SAID and you’re clueless if you think I’m going to take it back,” the actress posted. “My life *is* more important to me than an unborn fetus’ one. Suck on that.”

To the people trolling me and @GloriaSteinem because we said there is no democracy without a woman’s right to choose…I SAID WHAT I FUCKING SAID and you’re clueless if you think I’m going to take it back. My life *is* more important to me than an unborn fetus’ one. Suck on that. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 2, 2019

Related: ‘SUCK ON THAT’: Abortion-Loving Jameela Jamil Posts Expletive-Laced Tweet Ripping ‘Clueless’ Pro-Lifers