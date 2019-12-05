Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg drew a hard line in the sand with President Trump supporters Monday that may create some difficulty for him if he hoped to win any voters back from the other side.

The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, told attendees at a South Carolina campaign event that a vote for Trump is a conscious decision to ignore racism.

“Anyone who supported this president is, at best, looking the other way on racism,” Buttigieg said.

Painting with such a broad brush is problematic for a Democratic candidate, considering how many people voted for Barack Obama twice before switching to Donald Trump, or how many people supported Democrats in 2018 and are now ready to back the incumbent president. Those people might resent Buttigieg’s generalization.

Buttigieg was in South Carolina, where there are a lot of black voters — and a place where Buttigieg has shown up at 0 percent in polls with those black voters. So, it’s possible he’s willing to say literally anything to get some support.

He’s willing to fabricate support from local leaders, and promote that support with stock photos of people in Kenya rather than real photos of actual American black people who support him.

He’s willing to exaggerate/lie about how much black poverty has decreased in his own city.

And now (not for the first time) he’s willing to say that any vote for Trump, apparently even the minority votes, is at best a quiet condoning of racism. Those votes, according to Buttigieg, could not possibly be viewed as a rejection of terrible alternatives or unrealistic or damaging liberal policies. Policies such as widespread support for nearly unlimited abortion, for example.

While some have chosen to blame Buttigieg’s lack of black support on a narrative that black people are homophobic, it could also be because the mayor’s background does not indicate he would be a president favorable to the black community. At least, that’s what many black people in his own city believe.