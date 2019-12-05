Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang said that the impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump are likely going to backfire and lead to his second term.

Appearing on the Rolling Stone podcast “Useful Idiots,” Yang said that “it seems like all we can do is throw ineffective rocks at Donald Trump, and then it ends up leading unfortunately toward his reelection.”

“I’m pro-impeachment, but this is going to be a loser,” Yang said.

“You need literally dozens of Republican senators to switch sides when the trial starts, which we’ve gotten zero indication is going to happen,” Yang added.

The candidate explained that instead of attacking the president, he believes his party should be “creating a positive vision” that will excite Americans.

“If all that happens is all of the Democrats are talking about impeachment that fails, then it seems like there is no vision,” Yang said.

Yang has been shunned by the Democrat establishment for his unusual policies, which include a $1,000 a month universal basic income. However, the political newcomer has gained massive momentum on social media with his “Yang Gang.” He is currently polling at 2.6%.

