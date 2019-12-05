Just when you thought yesterday’s proceedings in Congress couldn’t possibly get any more insane, along comes Rep. Al Green (D-TX) to put the cherry on top of the lunatic sundae. Yesterday’s proceedings “hurt[] his heart,” Green intoned. Why? Was it the clichéd hyperbole of the witnesses? The unseriousness of Adam Schiff’s case and Jerrold Nadler’s handling of the committee? Pamela Karlan’s attack line at Barron Trump’s expense?

Not exactly. Green took offense that none of the four witnesses called was “a person of color.” No, really:

“I rise because I love my country, but I also rise today with heartfelt regrets,” Green said. “It hurts my heart, Mr. Speaker, to see the Judiciary Committee hearing experts on the topic of impeachment — one of the seminal issues of this Congress — hearing experts, Mr. Speaker, and not one person of color among the experts.” He added, “What subliminal message are we sending to the world when we have experts but not one person of color? Are we saying that there are no people of color who are experts on this topic of impeachment?” Green accused members of the committee of taking advantage of black voters without providing them equal representation in the impeachment hearing. “I refuse to be ignored and taken for granted. I came here to represent the people who are ignored and taken for granted. Not one person of color among the constitutional scholars,” he said. “It seems that there’s a desire among some to have the output of people of color without input from the people of color.”

In other news, satire is dead. It took three plays on YouTube to convince me that this wasn’t an SNL skit skewering Green and the Left, until I remembered that SNL rarely if ever skewers the Left any more.

Green took a moment to insist that “this is not about Democrats, it is not about Republicans,” but … who runs the House of Representatives? Who ran the hearing yesterday? Nadler only allowed Republicans one witness yesterday — and they chose liberal con-law expert Jonathan Turley, who voted for Obama. Democrats chose the other three witnesses and could have called a dozen more, since they had full control of the process.

If no persons of color were called to opine on this impeachment case, it’s only because Democrats didn’t bother to call them. And, to follow Green’s complaint and logic, that means that any racism driving that decision would be the responsibility of House Democrat leadership. The people sending the “subliminal messaging” in this instance are Green’s fellow Democrats. That is the only logical conclusion from Green’s argument.

Of course, to reach that conclusion, one would have to be immersed in Green’s lunacy. Yesterday’s hearings had 99 problems, but a lack of ethnic diversity wasn’t one of them. One has to wonder whether Nadler stopped at three witnesses for Adam Schiff’s case because he couldn’t find four that would regurgitate Schiff’s talking points on national television.