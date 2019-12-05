Former Vice President Joe Biden’s latest campaign ad showcases footage of world leaders apparently laughing at President Donald Trump during the recent NATO summit, The Independent reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and the UK’s Princess Anne were caught on camera Tuesday apparently mocking Trump for holding a lengthy press conference with Macron.

Biden’s ad shows the footage with commentary saying, “world leaders caught on camera laughing about President Trump,” before showing Trudeau saying, “I watched his team’s jaws just drop to the floor.”

The commentary adds, “Several world leaders mocking President Trump. They’re laughing at him,” before showing a clips of Trump interacting with various world leaders.

“The world sees Trump for what he is – insincere, ill-informed, corrupt, dangerously incompetent, and incapable, in my view, of world leadership,” Biden says in the video.

“And if we give Donald Trump four more years, we’ll have a great deal of difficulty of ever being able to recover America’s standing in the world, and our capacity to bring nations together.”

The ad currently has over 6 million views on Twitter.