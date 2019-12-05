On Thursday, MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” played a clip of 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden being questioned by a voter in Iowa about his son Hunter Biden’s Ukrainian business.

At a New Hampton Iowa at a town hall, a voter asked, “We all know Trump has been messing around in Ukraine over there holding there foreign aid for them to come up saying they are going to investigate you. We all know about that … But you, on the other hand, sent your son over there to get a job and work for a gas company that he had no experience with gas or nothing in order to get access for the president. So you are selling access to the president just like he was.”

Biden said, “You’re a damn liar, man. That’s not true. And no one has ever said that.”

The voter added, “I see it on the TV.”

Biden said, “You see it on the TV. No, I know you do. And by the way, I’m not sedentary. I get up… Let him go. Let him go. Look, the reason I’m running is because I’ve been around a long time, and I now more than most people know, and I can get things done. That’s why I’m running. You want to check my shape on let’s do push-ups together, let’s run let’s do whatever you want to do number one. Number two none has said my son did anything wrong and I did not on any occasion —”

The voter said, “I didn’t say you were doing anything wrong.”

Biden said, “You said I set my son up to work at an oil company. Isn’t that want you said? Get your words straight jack.”

The voter said, “That’s what I hear on MSNBC.”

Biden said, “You don’t hear that on MSNBC.”

The voter said, “The hell I do.”

Biden said, “Look, I’m not going to get in an argument with you.”

The voter said, “I don’t want to either.”

Biden said, “Well yeah you do but look, fat, here’s the deal—”

The voter added, “It looks like you don’t have anymore backbone than Trump does.”

Reporting on the interaction NBC’s News reporter Mike Memoli said, “A gentleman he introduced himself started by saying I’m a democrat. He actually started by saying as well that he wanted to ask him about his age, whether he had the mental faculties to be the president of the United States.”

