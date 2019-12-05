Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenGabbard moves to New Hampshire ahead of primary Biden hammers Trump over video of world leaders mocking him Trump’s legal team huddles with Senate Republicans MORE on Thursday got in a tense back-and-forth with an audience member during an Iowa campaign stop after the man claimed the former vice president sent his son Hunter Biden to work for an energy company in Ukraine.

“You’re a damn liar, man. That’s not true,” Biden shot back at the man, who said the claims, which have been circulated by some on the right, were backed up by reporting on television.

Biden then went on to challenge the man to a push-up contest.

“I’m not sedentary,” Biden said, growing agitated. “You want to check my shape man, let’s do pushups together here, man. Let’s run. Let’s do whatever you want to do. Let’s take an IQ test. OK?”

When the man replied that he wouldn’t be voting for Biden, the former Delaware senator replied: “Of course you’re not; you’re too old to vote for me!”

WATCH: “You’re a damn liar, man,” Joe Biden tells a man at an event after the man accused Biden of selling access to the president. pic.twitter.com/jJsFZfnyaE — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 5, 2019