Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden snapped at an audience member who questioned him at a campaign event on Thursday about his son’s role at a Ukrainian gas company, calling the man “a damn liar” and then challenging him to a push-up contest.

“You’re a damn liar, man. That’s not true and no one has ever said that,” Biden snapped at the man. “You see it on the TV? I know you do. By the way, that’s why I’m not sedentary … The reason I’m running is that I’ve been around a long time, and I know more than most people know, and I can get things done. That’s why I’m running.”

“You want to check my shape man, let’s do push-ups together here, man. Let’s run,” Biden continued. “Let’s do whatever you want to do. Let’s take an IQ test. Ok?”

“No one has said that my son has done anything wrong and I did not on any occasion and no one has ever said it,” Biden claimed.

Multiple notable accounts on Twitter also claimed that Biden appeared to call the man “fat.”

Biden campaign spokesperson Symone Sanders responded to his meltdown, writing: “Let’s be clear RE: the exchange VP Biden had with a voter in Iowa earlier today: 1) the gentleman is a self identified Warren supporter who said he would vote for the VP in a general election 2) his facts were flat-out wrong and 3) the crowd backed VP Biden up in his response. To be clear: Any assertion VP Biden said a word about the gentleman’s appearance is making this something it is not. In the latter part of the exchange, the VP began to say ‘Look, facts’ then said ‘here’s the deal.’ If you’ve been to a Biden event, you’ve heard this before.”

Sanders continued, “The reality is this – a reference was made to the ‘news’ today and I think we all know which outlet has continued to peddle the debunked conspiracy theories cooked up by Trump and Rudy Guiliani about Ukraine. These lies will not go unchecked & we’ll continue to lay out the facts.”

Another video showed the man who questioned Biden getting into it with another man at the event who said to him, “Why don’t you just get out of here?”

The man who questioned Biden responded: “Stick it up your a*s, fella.”

“Come here,” the man who questioned Biden continued as he stood up and confronted the man. “You want to throw me out? … You got a big mouth.”

The Washington Examiner separately reported that the man who questioned Biden later told reporters that Biden “is so old, he’s senile” and he should “drop out of the race.”

Biden’s embarrassing outburst was not the only stumble he had during the campaign stop as he also appeared to briefly believe that he was in Ohio, even though he was Iowa, before eventually correcting himself.

Biden also appeared to not remember when he served in the Obama administration as he confused 1976 with 2014.

