Former Vice President Joe Biden committed another gaffe on Thursday, saying that he served in former President Barack Obama’s administration in 1976.

Biden made the gaffe while speaking at a campaign event in New Hampton, Iowa, where he also lashed out at an Iowa voter who questioned Biden about both his age and his son’s business dealings in Ukraine.

“We did that in 1976,” Biden said, referring to his time in the Obama administration, before adding, “Um, I mean, excuse me, backing up here, 2014 is when we did that.” (RELATED: ‘You’re A Damn Liar’: Joe Biden Gets In Heated Exchange With Iowa Voter After His Age, Son Hunter Are Brought Up)

Joe Biden was on a tear during that Iowa event. He also forgot what year the Obama administration was in office. He thought it was during the 70s for a few seconds

pic.twitter.com/pN57WJtSbL — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 5, 2019

Obama served two terms as president of the United States, from 2009 to 2017. The former president was a teenager in 1976. The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment on the gaffe, one of many that he has made on the campaign trail.

The former vice president also confronted an Iowa man at the event after he accused Biden of “selling access” to the president through Hunter Biden’s business dealings. Biden told the man he is a “damn liar” and challenged him to a pushup contest.

“You’re a damn liar,” Biden angrily said. “That’s not true and nobody has ever said that.”

Man: “You on the other hand, sent your son over there, to get a job & work for a gas company, that he had no experience with gas, nothing… You’re selling access to the President just like he is.” Joe Biden: “You’re a damn liar, man, that’s not true.” pic.twitter.com/anD32yR9zp — The Hill (@thehill) December 5, 2019

Biden also challenged the Iowa voter to an IQ test.

“The reason I’m running is because I’ve been around a long time and I know more than most people know and I can get things done, ” Biden said. “And if you want to check my shape, let’s do push-ups together man, let’s run, let’s do whatever you want to do. Let’s take an IQ test,” he added.

Joe Biden: “The reason I’m running is because I’ve been around a long time & I know more than most people know & I can get things done… And if you want to check my shape, let’s do push-ups together man, let’s run, let’s do whatever you want to do. Let’s take an IQ test.” pic.twitter.com/goeE7WGBaZ — The Hill (@thehill) December 5, 2019

