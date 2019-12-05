Black Lives Matter activists crashed a Buttigieg event in South Bend, Indiana on Wednesday.

The protesters held signs in the back of the room until one activist took the microphone and started screaming at the crowd.

The BLM activist was a white dude!

And there were Bernie supporters in the crowd too.

What a clusterfark.

WSBT reported — Things got pretty heated after a protester wearing a “Black Lives Matter” sweatshirt began shouting and grabbed the microphone from councilwoman Sharon McBride.

