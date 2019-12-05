Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, who is sympathetic toward the Chinese Communist Party, unveiled a massive anti-freedom proposal on Thursday aimed at severely clamping down on American’s constitutionally protected Second Amendment rights.

Speaking in Colorado, Bloomberg called for criminalizing transfers of firearms, increasing the age required to purchase firearms, a multi-day waiting period when purchasing firearms, unconstitutional red flag laws that allow the government to confiscate a person’s firearms without due process, and banning semi-automatic firearms.

Bloomberg also essentially proposed a national firearm registry by calling for a gun licensing system and universal background checks.

Bloomberg wants gun registration and every oppressive/failed gun control scheme ever conceived. This hypocritical billionaire, with 24/7 armed guards, doesn’t believe self-defense is a fundamental human right or that gun ownership is a right as determined by the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/vOd3umd4Xw — NRA (@NRA) December 5, 2019

To say that Bloomberg is clueless when it comes to the Second Amendment and gun laws would be generous given many of the head-scratching comments that the New York billionaire has made over the year.

In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, Bloomberg said he did not know if a minor was legally permitted to purchase and possess a firearm, saying, “I don’t know what the law is today on a 14-year-old owning a .22-caliber rifle.”

In a 2012 interview on ABC News, Bloomberg further demonstrated his lack of knowledge on the subject.

Here is the exchange Bloomberg had with anchor Cynthia McFadden:

McFadden: Let’s just look at the assault weapons ban. We had one in this country for 10 years. Every single weapon used by the shooter in Connecticut would have been OK under the old assault weapons law. Bloomberg: OK, so that law is flawed, fix it. McFadden: Isn’t it pretty hard to define what is an assault weapon because it’s so easy for manufacturers [to alter firearms]? Bloomberg: Well if it can fire a lot of bullets very quickly, that’s a good definition, that’s a good place to start, OK? McFadden: Well hunters would say– Bloomberg: Let’s pick it. Let’s say three. If you haven’t hit the deer with three shots, you’re a pretty lousy shot. The deer deserves to get away. Let’s get serious here. McFadden: But that would ban most pistols– Bloomberg: No, but pistols are different. You have to pull the trigger each time. An assault weapon, you basically hold it and it goes, [bang, bang, bang]. McFadden: No, those are fully automatic weapons. Bloomberg: Okay. McFadden: So, fully automatic weapons– Bloomberg: If you have a big magazine, you’ll solve your problem. You still have to pull the trigger but if it’s 30 bullets, or 20 bullets, or 10 bullets before you run out, I would suggest, God wants that deer to live.” McFadden: But according to gun owners, what you’ve just described would ban most guns that hunters use today. Bloomberg: If that’s what they’re using, for God sakes, why aren’t they using dynamite? Just make it easier. I mean, what’s the sport? McFadden: The position a lot of people are going to say is that all you’re going to accomplish is taking guns away from the good people and the bad people are still going to have them. Bloomberg: No, no, no. That’s not true. The statistics say that if you have a gun at home that you are 22 times as likely to shoot a family member or a friend as to somebody breaking in. Don’t try to go for a gun. You got somebody pointing a gun at you. You think you’re going to be able to out shoot them? That’s one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard.

WATCH:

Democrat presidential candidate billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who spends tens of millions of dollars pushing for extreme gun control laws, demonstrates that he knows literally nothing about firearms.pic.twitter.com/SCjpNdQm6h — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 7, 2019

Bloomberg, who is also on the record saying that he thinks anyone who owns a gun is “pretty stupid,” believes in big government controlling the lives of people, which is evidenced by his decision to ban large sodas in New York City.

Bloomberg is also seemingly a fan of the Chinese Communist Party, which currently has millions of people locked up in concentration camps, has implemented a massive surveillance state, persecutes those who believe in God, and is oppressing pro-freedom protests in Hong Kong.

This is the same communist party in China that murdered tens of millions of its own citizens under Mao Zedong.

In September, Bloomberg repeatedly defended the murderous Chinese Communist Party in an interview on PBS’s “Firing Line With Margaret Hoover.”

Bloomberg’s comments came in response from a question from Hoover about whether China was doing enough to combat climate change.

“China is doing a lot, India is doing some, but I think China is doing a lot,” Bloomberg responded. “Yes, they’re still building a lot of coal-fired power plants … but they’re now moving plants away from the cities.”

“The Communist Party wants to stay in power in China and they listen to the public,” Bloomberg continued. “When the public says ‘I can’t breathe the air,’ Xi Jinping is not a dictator, he has to satisfy his constituents or he’s not going to survive.”

“He’s not a dictator?” Hoover fired back.

“No,” Bloomberg falsely claimed. “He has a constituency to answer to.”

“He doesn’t have a vote. He doesn’t have a democracy. He’s not held accountable by voters,” Hoover pressed. “Is the check on him just a revolution?”

“You’re not going to have a revolution. No government survives without the will of the majority of its people,” Bloomberg responded, as he became annoyed. “Okay?”

Hoover, continued, “the idea that the Chinese government is responsive to sort of a Democratic expression of fresh air, clean air … ”

“Oh, come on, of course they are,” Bloomberg interrupted.

“I’m looking at the people in Hong Kong who are protesting … ” Hoover continued.

“Go back and read the press, the days when you have big pollution in Beijing and they’re doing something about it,” Bloomberg responded, completely ignoring China’s crackdown on freedoms. “That’s ridiculous. They are very responsive to it.”

WATCH:

.@MikeBloomberg tells @FiringLineShow that China’s leader is addressing pollution to satisfy constituents & secure his political future.

“The Communist Party wants to stay in power in China and they listen to the public,” he says. pic.twitter.com/B9SoAXJwrM — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) September 27, 2019