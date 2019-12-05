Jeffrey Epstein blackmailed some of the most powerful and famous men in the world, Epstein’s one-time handler for Mossad, the national intelligence agency of Israel, claims in a new book, “Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” according to Medium.

Author Dylan Howard’s book details how Epstein was an Israeli spy who initially evaded prison time because of his dirt on politicians.

The billionaire financier committed suicide while awaiting trial on charges of running a sex trafficking operation with underage girls.

Ari Ben-Menashe says Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, both took pictures of the men having sex with underage girls to blackmail them. The pair allegedly ran a “honey trap” operation where they would provide underage girls to politicians in an attempt to squeeze them for information for the Israelis.

“Mr. Epstein was the simple idiot who was going around providing girls to all kinds of politicians in the United States,” Ben-Menashe says in the book. “See, f**king around is not a crime. It could be embarrassing, but it’s not a crime.

“But f**king a 14-year-old girl is a crime. And he was taking photos of politicians f**king 14-year-old girls — if you want to get it straight.

“They [Epstein and Maxwell] would just blackmail people; they would just blackmail people like that.”

Former CIA counter-terrorism specialist Philip Giraldi in August made similar remarks.

“There is no other viable explanation for his filming of prominent politicians and celebrities having sex with young girls,” Giraldi wrote in the American Herald Tribune. “Epstein clearly had contact with former Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres and Ehud Barak and [Epstein’s client Leslie] Wexner also had close ties to Israel and its government.”