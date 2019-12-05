The head of Britain’s military is warning that ISIS and its ideology “has absolutely not been defeated” and the threat of terrorism continues to spread — refuting President Donald Trump’s boast the terrorist caliphate is “100% defeated.”

In the wake of an Islamist terrorist’s knife attack at the London Bridge, General Sir Nick Carter said Thursday “conditions in parts of the world are not conductive to reducing the growth of extremism,” The Independent reported.

At a lecture, Carter reminded his audience that he warned last year “instability was the defining condition with threats to our nation diversifying, proliferating, and intensifying very rapidly.”

“So what’s changed? If anything, events over the past 12 months suggest the [situation] has become even less stable,” he said, The Independent reported.

Carter also lashed out at the aggressive behavior of authoritarian regimes.

“The multi-lateral system that has assured our security, stability, and prosperity for several generations continues to be undermined by assertive authoritarian regimes who behave as if their historic right of entitlement is being denied them,” he said, the news outlet reported.

He lamented there is a return to “great-power competition” and “the challenge for us in the West is that the character of that competition, being conducted by authoritarian opponents, is attacking our way of life and our freedom in a manner that is remarkably difficult to defeat without undermining the very freedoms we want to protect.”