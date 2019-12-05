Former quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s recent stunt workout may not have garnered him a job in the NFL but it certainly benefited one of the wide receivers who caught his footballs.

After some generating some interest from Cleveland Browns, Jordan Veasy has now signed on with the Washington Redskins.

“The Washington Redskins signed Jordan Veasy to their practice squad Wednesday. Veasy worked out with Kaepernick last month at an Atlanta high school,” reports Fox News. “He caught a 50-yard pass from the former San Francisco 49ers star, which was described as one of the quarterback’s best throws.”

As The Daily Wire’s Emily Zanotti reported in November, Veasy generated some buzz with Cleveland Browns following his workout with Colin Kaepernick. Speaking with the Washington Post, the wide receiver largely credited the session for his professional success.

“It helped,” Veasy said. “That’s one of the reasons I wanted to be a part of it. Just being a part of the history of it, and I knew it was going to help me. I was going to be in Gadsden running routes anyway. Might as well run ’em in front of some scouts.”

After opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, Kaepernick became a free agent and has not been signed to an NFL team since — leading many to believe that he has been persecuted for his political views. That all came to head last November when the NFL set aside a day for him to workout in front of scouts in the hopes of signing up for a team, which he derailed just hours before when he refused to sign a waiver while demanding that reporters be present throughout the affair. Instead, he transferred the workout to a local high school football field where he proceeded to bash the NFL for supposedly persecuting him.

“Our biggest thing with everything today was making sure we had transparency of what went on,” Kaepernick said after the workout. “We weren’t getting that elsewhere, so we came out here. I’ve been ready for three years, I’ve been denied for three years.”

“We all know why I came out here and showed it today in front of everybody,” Kaepernick continued. “We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, the 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all them to stop running. Stop running from the truth, stop running from the people. We’re out here, we’re ready to play, ready to go anywhere. My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk to any team, I’ll interview with any team at any time. I’ve been ready, I’m staying ready and I’ll continue to be ready.”

No team signed Colin Kaepernick, which he blames on the NFL.

“I’ll be honest, I’m a little bit pessimistic because I’ve talked to all 32 teams,” he told reporters last week. “I’ve reached out to them recently, and none of them have had any interest. I’ll tell you this: No team asked for this workout. The league office asked for this workout.”

Over the past few years, some people on the political Left have compared Kaepernick to such historic civil rights icons as Rosa Parks and Muhammad Ali. Sports Illustrated even went so far as to award him the “Muhammad Ali Award.”