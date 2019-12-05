Christians who have patronized fast-food giant Chick-fil-A will likely be disappointed again now that it can be confirmed the restaurant chain is planning on giving millions of dollars to organizations blatantly in favor of LGBT causes.

In a Nov. 18 news release, the Chick-fil-A Foundation announced that starting in 2020 it will be donating several million dollars to Covenant House International, an organization that seeks to address youth unemployment.

In March, Chick-fil-A honored the same Covenant House with its “2019 True Inspiration Award” for work it did with teenage homelessness.

While helping persons in need is no doubt an act of charity, Covenant House is an active collaborator in the normalization of transgenderism and homosexuality.

More specifically, it has taken on an active role in promoting the increasingly popular yet disturbing trend of Drag Queen Story Hours.

“Here at Covenant House, we keep our hearts, our arms and our doors open to LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness,” its website read.

“We encourage kids to be exactly who they are and we celebrate their uniqueness and individuality.

“Pride is all about love, acceptance, celebration. It’s also about recognizing the challenges and injustices that the LGBTQ community faces – particularly when it comes to homelessness.”

According to the official Drag Queen Story Hour website, Covenant House’s location in New York City has previously hosted one of their lurid performances.

The website claims Drag Queen Story Hours capture “the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models.”

“In learning about drag as a form of dress-up and play, children learn to see beyond the pink and blue gender binary and celebrate difference in themselves and others.”

The Western Journal reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

Only one of two things are possible here. Either Chick-fil-A didn’t do its due diligence or it knew about Covenant House’s ties to the far-left and wanted to further cozy up to the LGBT bullies who threaten businesses to bow to their demands.

After all, a simple Google search would’ve alerted them to the group’s anti-Christian beliefs.

Whatever the case, Chick-fil-A has officially sold itself out. It has thoroughly betrayed the millions of customers who stood by the company when just years ago it came under intense media scrutiny for supporting traditional marriage.

Shame on them!

