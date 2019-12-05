Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is the strongest Democratic presidential candidate among Latino primary voters, and the demographic might prove to be key down the line, according to CNN.

Recent polls show Sanders leads among Hispanics over frontrunners Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Hispanics preferred Sanders over Biden by 7 percentage points in a Fox News poll of Nevada and led Biden by 9 points in a Latino Decisions poll of California. In a University of Texas at Tyler poll, Sanders leads Biden by almost 20 percentage points.

A New York Times/Siena poll of Florida found 52% of Hispanic voters said they would pick Sanders if the election was held today compared with 39% who said they would pick Biden.

“There is a cultural connection between Bernie and Latinos,” Ben Tulchin, Sanders’ pollster, told CNN.

“It’s not just the young. His story that his father was an immigrant, that he grew up in a working-class community, and his policy goals . . . all really resonate with Latinos in a way that came out of 2016 but is setting up Bernie very well in the early states of Nevada and California.”