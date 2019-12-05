Rep. Doug CollinsDouglas (Doug) Allen CollinsThree legal scholars say Trump should be impeached; one thinks otherwise GOP lawmaker: ‘Amazing’ Democrats would ask if Founding Fathers would back Trump impeachment The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Impeachment fight shifts to House Judiciary MORE (Ga.), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, swiped at the panel’s chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerGOP lawmaker: ‘Amazing’ Democrats would ask if Founding Fathers would back Trump impeachment Trump asks if Democrats ‘love our country’ amid ongoing impeachment hearing Impeachment puts spotlight on Georgia Republican eyeing Senate MORE (D-N.Y.) on Thursday as House Democrats indicated that they would move forward with drafting articles of impeachment against President Trump Donald John TrumpStates slashed 4,400 environmental agency jobs in past decade: study Biden hammers Trump over video of world leaders mocking him Iran building hidden arsenal of short-range ballistic missiles in Iraq: report MORE.

Collins tweeted that Nadler recently called for Republicans to provide a list of requested witnesses for the inquiry, but pointed to Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump’s legal team huddles with Senate Republicans On The Money: Falling impeachment support raises pressure for Dems on trade | Trump escalates fight over tech tax | Biden eyes minimum tax for corporations | Fed’s top regulator under pressure over Dodd-Frank rules Overnight Health Care — Presented by Johnson & Johnson — Virginia moves to suspend Medicaid work rules | Powerful House panel sets ‘Medicare for All’ hearing | Hospitals sue over Trump price rule | FDA official grilled on vaping policy MORE‘s (D-Calif.) press conference on Thursday morning to note that Democrats appear to be moving full steam ahead on impeachment.

“This week, Chairman Nadler told me to provide him with my witness list. But Pelosi’s press conference seemed to indicate we’re moving straight to articles of impeachment,” Collins wrote.

“Judiciary has jurisdiction over articles of impeachment, but does the chairman even know what’s going on?” he added.

Nadler had sent a letter to Collins on Nov. 29 asking the ranking member if he would like to issue any subpoenas or written questions for the impeachment probe, providing him until Dec. 6 – Friday – to provide the information.

A spokesperson for Judiciary Democrats did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Republican’s jab came shortly after Pelosi announced she was asking the chairman to move forward with drafting articles of impeachment. The announcement came one day after the Judiciary Committee held its first impeachment hearing where three constitutional law experts invited by Democrats testified that Trump had committed impeachable offenses.

A fourth witness, George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, who was invited to testify by Republicans, claimed that it would be an “abuse of power” if Democrats moved forward to impeach Trump. Turley, who is also an opinion contributor to The Hill, used his opening statement to argue that impeachment would set a “dangerous precedent.”

Pelosi said in her address Thursday that Trump’s actions asking Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGabbard moves to New Hampshire ahead of primary Biden hammers Trump over video of world leaders mocking him Trump’s legal team huddles with Senate Republicans MORE and the 2016 election “have seriously violated the Constitution.”

“Our democracy is at stake. The president leaves us no choice but to act. … Today, I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment,” she said.

Democrats launched the formal inquiry into Trump this fall following allegations he abused his power and pressured Ukraine to launch an investigation into a political rival in exchange for aid.