Former Vice President Joe Biden has released a new ad attacking President Donald Trump, claiming that world leaders are laughing at him.

The ad was released on Wednesday night, and by Thursday morning, had over six million views on Twitter.

The world is laughing at President Trump. They see him for what he really is: dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership. We cannot give him four more years as commander in chief. pic.twitter.com/IR8K2k54YQ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 5, 2019

“The world is laughing at President Trump. They see him for what he really is: dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership. We cannot give him four more years as commander in chief,” Biden said in a tweet accompanying the new ad.

The video uses footage from NATO and Morning Joe. It is overlaid with the text: “A PRESIDENT THE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT.”

“The world sees Trump for what he is. Insincere, ill-informed, corrupt, dangerously incompetent, and incapable in my view of world leadership,” Biden says in the ad. “And if we give Donald Trump four more years, we will have great difficulty of ever being able to recover America’s standing in the world, and our capacity to bring nations together.”

“We need a leader the world respects,” the ad concludes.

The former Vice President may not have room to throw stones, as he himself has been widely mocked in recent weeks. In one of his many gaffes and bizarre statements, Biden recently talked about children playing with his leg hair and claimed that he loves to have kids jumping on his lap.

I thought people were joking or it was doctored. But there is video of Joe Biden discussing kids petting his leg hair and sitting on his lap. 😳 “Weird and creepy, 2020.” pic.twitter.com/1UGNZ3u4Yk — 🌹 Clark Feels The Bern (@Clarknt67) December 1, 2019

Biden’s comments about children left people across the political spectrum feeling uncomfortable.

The post Creepy Joe Biden Releases New Ad Attacking President Trump Claiming ‘The World is Laughing At’ Him …Seriously? appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.