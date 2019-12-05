(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Rep. Jim Himes decried the number of federal judges being approved by the Senate and pushed back on the notion that the House is not getting anything done.

While the media spotlight has been focused on the impeachment effort against President Trump, the Connecticut Democrat said that the House has still passed hundreds of bills. He also knocked House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for focusing more on approving scores of judges rather than taking up legislation.

“We’re getting plenty of stuff done,” Himes said. “There’s some 400 bills out there that have passed in the House of Representatives. The reason that they are not going anywhere has nothing to do with distracted Democrats because every week we pass bills. It has to do with the fact that Mitch McConnell has converted the United States Senate into a machine to approve judges.

