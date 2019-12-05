Dem Rep. Says Could Impeach 'More Than Once'...
(Top headline, 12th story, link)
Related stories:
Speaker reveals plan to proceed with articles against President…
Abused his office for political gain…
‘Our democracy is at stake’…
TRUMP: DO IT FAST…
Rejects Nixon, Clinton precedent…
Napolitano Predicts Will Testify Under Oath in Trial…
Florida Republican: We should hang Dems for treason!
George Conway rips First Lady…
White House gears up for aggressive effort to defend in Senate…
Giuliani in Kyiv; Ukraine Officials Steer Clear…
Republicans angry, concerned about Schiff release of phone records…
