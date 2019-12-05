A vehemently anti-Trump member of Congress from Texas, a Democrat, says he wants President Trump impeached now.

And if the Senate doesn’t convict, the expected result in a Senate with a majority of Republicans, Rep. Al Green wants Trump to be impeached again.

And maybe even again.

“The Constitution allows a president to impeach a president more than once. If we impeach now … for one issue that we dearly should, then we find the president has other issues… that merit impeachment, we can impeach again,” he ranted in the U.S. House.

“There is no limit on the number of times … We can do it more than once,” he said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday, despite having assured Americans earlier that an impeachment could only move forward if it was bipartisan, announced that her party – alone – would be demanding impeachment of President Trump.

The Democrats base their case on their claims that President Trump tried to push Ukraine to make a political announcement in order for that country to be given U.S. aid.

The facts simply don’t support that assertion, since the aid was delivered and the announcement never was made. Also, the Ukrainian president has said he felt no pressure from President Trump in the situation.

And many observers have said the president, responsible constitutionally for America’s foreign policy, had every responsibility to inquire about possible issues of corruption during the 2016 presidential election.

The Democrat line is further undermined by the fact that Hunter Biden, then-vice president Joe Biden’s son, was being paid $83,000 a month by a Ukrainian gas company, in an industry in which he had no experience, and several companies were using Hunter Biden’s name to try to influence events in Washington.

Further Joe Biden boasted on video that he, in fact, threatened to withhold aid from Ukraine unless officials there fired a prosecutor looking into Burisma, the company paying off his son.

The Washington Examiner reported Pelosi Thursday “announced that the House Judiciary Committee would be drafting articles of impeachment as one of the final steps before a full House vote.”

The report noted, “If the House votes to impeach the president, the process moves over to the Republican-controlled Senate, where there is little support to convict Trump.”

Political analysts have noted that the Democrats appear to be using impeachment as a political ploy for their 2020 presidential campaign, in which their candidates might fall flat against a Trump re-election campaign.

After all, their chosen one, Hillary Clinton, in 2016, was assumed to be an easy winner for the presidency, but when Electoral College votes were counted, Trump was found to have won in a landslide.

Green also has been critical of the Democrat majority in the House Judiciary Committee, which this week held an impeachment campaign hearing, because “the committee only invited white constitutional scholars to testify on the legal merits of Trump’s impeachment.”