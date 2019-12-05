Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang predicts House Democrats’ impeachment of President Donald Trump will not turn out to benefit their party, declaring in a recent interview that the effort to oust the president “is going to be a loser.”

What are the details?

During a sit-down for Rolling Stone published Thursday, Yang was asked about his views on the impeachment process. “I’m pro-impeachment, but this going to be a loser,” the 2020 White House hopeful began.

“Not a single Republican has given any indication that they’re in fact-finding mode,” Yang reasoned. “They’re all in defend-the-president mode. You need literally dozens of Republican senators to switch sides when the trial starts, which we’ve gotten zero indication is going to happen.”

“The more this drags on, the more danger there is of two things,” the Democrat continued. “Number one, Donald Trump comes out of this and is vindicated, totally exonerated.”

“Number two, we are wasting precious time where we should be creating a positive vision that Americans are excited about solving problems that got Donald Trump elected, and beat him in 2020. If all that happens is all of the Democrats are talking about impeachment that fails, then it seems like there is no vision,” Yang said, adding, “It seems like all we can do is throw ineffective rocks at Donald Trump, and then it ends up leading unfortunately toward his re-election.”

Anything else?

Yang has warned several times that impeachment could hurt Democrats in 2020. Last month, he made a similar argument on CNN, saying that while he does actually support the impeachment effort, he sees it as a distraction from discussing policy issues and solutions.

In that interview, Yang also acknowledged that several of his rivals in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination could be pulled off the campaign trail to serve as jurors in a Senate trial, namely Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Cory Booker (N.J.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.).

But, Yang noted, such a trial would not impact his campaign, telling the outlet, “I would be right here in Iowa or New Hampshire or South Carolina or Nevada or somewhere else campaigning.”

