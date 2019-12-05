House Democrats could introduce articles of impeachment against President TrumpDonald John TrumpStates slashed 4,400 environmental agency jobs in past decade: study Biden hammers Trump over video of world leaders mocking him Iran building hidden arsenal of short-range ballistic missiles in Iraq: report MORE next week, four Democratic sources told The Hill on Thursday.

“I expect articles will be introduced next week,” one of the Democratic sources said, adding that the Judiciary Committee could also begin marking up those articles next week as well.

The trio of sources signaled that the accelerated timeline is part of an effort to wrap up the historic inquiry into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine before Christmas. In doing so, however, Democrats don’t want impeachment to be the last vote Congress takes before heading into the religious holidays, preferring instead to end on a more bipartisan note like funding the government.

Things are moving swiftly. Already on the docket for Monday: The House Judiciary Committee will hear presentations from Democratic counsels as the lawyers seek to lay out the evidence they have uncovered since launching the inquiry in September and as the committee weighs what impeachment articles to introduce.

Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerGOP lawmaker: ‘Amazing’ Democrats would ask if Founding Fathers would back Trump impeachment Trump asks if Democrats ‘love our country’ amid ongoing impeachment hearing Impeachment puts spotlight on Georgia Republican eyeing Senate MORE (D-N.Y.) has informed Democrats on his committee to stay in Washington over the weekend rather than return home to their congressional districts. The committee is expected to hold mock hearings or prep sessions ahead of the Monday meeting.

“There is a lot of work to do,” Nadler said.

The impeachment timeline came into sharper focus Thursday after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump’s legal team huddles with Senate Republicans On The Money: Falling impeachment support raises pressure for Dems on trade | Trump escalates fight over tech tax | Biden eyes minimum tax for corporations | Fed’s top regulator under pressure over Dodd-Frank rules Overnight Health Care — Presented by Johnson & Johnson — Virginia moves to suspend Medicaid work rules | Powerful House panel sets ‘Medicare for All’ hearing | Hospitals sue over Trump price rule | FDA official grilled on vaping policy MORE (D-Calif.) formally asked six committee heads investigating Trump to begin drafting the articles of impeachment.

Later in the day, she huddled in her office with those Democratic committee heads — Nadler, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffTrump’s legal team huddles with Senate Republicans Three legal scholars say Trump should be impeached; one thinks otherwise Poll: 46 percent of voters say Trump’s Ukraine dealings constitute impeachable offense MORE (Calif.), Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney Carolyn Bosher MaloneyTwo budget staffers resigned after voicing concerns about halted Ukraine aid, official says On The Money: Dems say Ukraine aid documents from OMB show ‘pattern of abuse’ | Blue states file appeal over GOP tax law deduction cap | Dems sue Barr, Ross over census documents House Democrats release final transcripts from impeachment depositions MORE (N.Y.), Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters Maxine Moore WatersWhat are not criteria for impeachment? Fed’s top regulator takes heat from both parties Appeals court rules Deutsche Bank must turn over Trump financial records to House MORE (Calif.) and Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal Richard Edmund NealFalling impeachment support raises pressure for Democrats on trade Where things stand in court fights over Trump tax returns Pelosi signals USMCA deal is ‘within range’ MORE (Mass.) — to discuss what the next steps in the impeachment process would look like.

But leaving the meeting, Pelosi declined to outline the possible scope of the impeachment articles.

“When we’re ready to make an announcement, we will,” she told reporters.

The impeachment developments come one day after the Judiciary Committee held its first hearing that weighed whether to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump. Three Democratic-invited constitutional scholars argued Trump had committed impeachable offenses.

A fourth scholar, invited by Republicans, disagreed, and warned such a move would set a dangerous precedent.

Democrats have been debating the scope of the articles, with some wanting to keep a narrow focus on the Ukraine matter and others pushing to broaden it to include revelations in former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerTrump says he’ll release financial records before election, knocks Dems’ efforts House impeachment hearings: The witch hunt continues Speier says impeachment inquiry shows ‘very strong case of bribery’ by Trump MORE‘s report examining Russian interference in the 2016 election. But at the Wednesday hearing, Democrats gave clues as to which impeachment articles they intend to write.

On a screen displayed in the hearing room, Democrats listed three possible impeachable offenses: Abuse of power and bribery, obstruction of Congress and obstruction of justice.

Norman Eisen, the Democratic counsel for Judiciary, then went through a line of questioning in which he asked the three Democrat witnesses on Wednesday whether the president’s actions constituted examples of those three possible impeachable offense. The witnesses answered in the affirmative.

Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellDemocrats debate scope of impeachment charges Live coverage: Witnesses say Trump committed impeachable offenses Pelosi faces tough choices on impeachment managers MORE (D-Calif.), a close Pelosi ally who serves on both the Intelligence and Judiciary committees, has been pushing to keep the articles narrow and focused.

“I think it’s important that it’s digestible for everyday Americans who are understandably busy but who understand what a shakedown is too,” Swalwell said Thursday.

Nadler said part of the reticence on the part of Democrats drafting the articles now stems from the uncertainty surrounding Trump and the White House’s participation in the process.

Trump has until Friday to inform Nadler whether he or his counsel will take part in future hearings.

“Remember, we’re still waiting until 5 o’clock tomorrow to hear from the president [about] whether he wants to present to the committee, and if he wants to it’ll be done, I think, next week,” Nadler said. “That’s all I’m going to say.”

Mike Lillis contributed.