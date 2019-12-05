Multiple Democrats came out on Thursday and suggested that there may be multiple impeachments of President Donald Trump if the president is acquitted in the Senate, including if he wins re-election next November.

Rep. Al Green (D-TX), who has long pushed for impeaching the president, told C-SPAN that there was “no limit” to the number of times that Democrats could impeach the president.

“A president can be impeached more than once,” Green advised. “So, we can do this, we can move forward with what we have on the table currently, we can take this before the Senate and we can still investigate other issues and when the president has committed additional offenses, and my suspicion is that he will, we can take those before the Senate.”

“There is no limit on the number of times the Senate can vote to convict or not a president, no limit to the number of times the House can vote to impeach or not a president,” Green continued. “So, my belief is that the speaker will probably say we’re going to move forward with what we have now, but we’re not going to end investigations and that there may be possible opportunities to do other things at a later time.”

Democrat Rep. Al Green: “no limit to the number of times” Democrats will try to impeachpic.twitter.com/lEy2FginbZ — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) December 5, 2019

At approximately the same time, Neal Katyal, an acting solicitor general under former Democrat President Barack Obama, said that Trump could be retried if he wins reelection.

Katyal tweeted: “[Important] note on future: If the Senate doesn’t vote to convict Trump, or tries to monkey w his trial, he could of course be retried in the new Senate should he win re-election. Double jeopardy protections do not apply. And Senators voting on impeachment in the next months know this.”

The Washington Free Beacon added, “Katyal’s tweets came the same day that he argued in a Washington Post op-ed that House Judiciary Democrats were getting too caught up with procedure and evidence and that Trump should be impeached based only on the transcript of his July phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.”

Impt note on future: If the Senate doesn’t vote to convict Trump, or tries to monkey w his trial, he could of course be retried in the new Senate should he win re-election. Double jeopardy protections do not apply. And Senators voting on impeachment in the next months know this. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) December 5, 2019

A recent digital advertisement from the Republican National Committee highlighted the hyper-partisan remarks from Democrats over impeachment; many of the Democrats suggested that they were proceeding with impeachment because they did not want Trump to win re-election.

The ad featured words from House Democrats on impeachment:

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) : “This is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occuring next year.”

: “This is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occuring next year.” Dina Titus (NV) : “I’d like to impeach the bastard right now.”

: “I’d like to impeach the bastard right now.” Adam Schiff (CA) : “That charlatan in the White House.”

: “That charlatan in the White House.” Nancy Pelosi (CA) : “An imposter,” and “We cannot accept a second term for Donald Trump.”

: “An imposter,” and “We cannot accept a second term for Donald Trump.” Maxine Waters (CA) : “He really should be punished,” and “ I am not running for anything except the impeachment of Trump.”

: “He really should be punished,” and “ I am not running for anything except the impeachment of Trump.” Rashida Tlaib (MI) : “We’re gonna impeach the mother**ker.”

: “We’re gonna impeach the mother**ker.” Al Green (TX): “If we don’t impeach this president, he will get reelected.”

WATCH:

New RNC ad uses Democrats’ own words on impeachment against them pic.twitter.com/GDm8xgJ0wR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 21, 2019

Expanding on Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks on CNN that were featured in the RNC’s ad, the socialist lawmaker admitted that impeachment was about unifying the fractured Democrat party.

“At the end of the day, we have to be able to come together as a caucus and if it is this Ukrainian allegation that is what brings the caucus together, um, then I think we have to run with however we unify the House,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We also need to move quite quickly because we’re talking about the potential compromise of the 2020 elections. And so this is not just about something that has occurred; this is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.”

WATCH:

Ocasio-Cortez says that Democrats’ push for impeaching Trump is about uniting the different factions of the Democrat Party, adding: “this is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.” pic.twitter.com/nVU93ug2ZF — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 14, 2019