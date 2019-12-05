In November Trump supporter Roger Stone was found guilty in a far left DC court for making false statements under oath.

Roger Stone faces up to 50 years in prison or until death, whichever comes first.

Roger Stone was dragged into court ONLY because he is a prominent Republican activist who supported Donald Trump! And he was charged with process crimes that occurred only after he was called in to testify.

On Wednesday Harvard law professor and Democrat impeachment panelist Noah Feldman lied under oath to the American public.

Feldman testified UNDER OATH that he was an “Impeachment skeptic” until the president’s July 25 call.

But this was a lie.

In a Vice Article on 5/17/17 Feldman stated that President Trump committed impeachable acts.

This is perjury.

Feldman should be brought up on charges immediately!

Feldman deserves the Roger Stone treatment – LIFE in prison.

