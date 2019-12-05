As reported earlier by Joe Hoft

Deep State Spy Joseph Mifsud is connected to the Obama Spygate Scandal after setting up George Papadopoulos and General Flynn in London. He also was close to Hillary Clinton and even dined with her in 2016.



But today Mifsud has gone missing and it is still unknown which entity or country he was working for when he spied on the Trump team.

As we noted in February 2019, candidate Trump’s unpaid volunteer George Papadopoulos was spied on by the Deep State through an individual named Joseph Mifsud.

Mifsud’s purpose was to plant information with Papadopoulos (namely that the Russians had Hillary’s emails) so that the same information could be retrieved from Papadopoulos and the Deep State could say that the Trump campaign knew Russia had Hillary’s emails.

Papadopoulos explained this in an interview with former Secret Agent and author Dan Bongino when he shared this –

Bongino: I want to get right to it. I have a list of questions for you..I guess the easiest question to ask is why did you meet with Mifsud? Papadopoulos: Professor Mifsud is a Maltese professor. Just so everybody understands – he’s not a Russian. I was working at this organization in London – the London Center for International Law Practice (LCILP) – that unbeknownst to me at the time was apparently some sort of front group for ex-western diplomats and ex-western intelligence types of personalities. As well, the legal counsel for the FBI in the UK, Arvinder Sambei, just happens to also be a director at this organization I used to work for. I tell this organization ‘Look, I’m joining the Trump Campaign, I’m leaving. I’m going back to the U.S. I’m leaving London. But they all of a sudden tell me, ‘before you leave, you really need to come to Rome with us. We want to introduce you to some people there.’ So, I say, ‘that’s fine. I’ll go to Rome. It’s a three-day holiday before I get back to Washington. They introduce me to Josef Mifsud at this university in Rome called Link Campus. This isn’t any normal university in Rome. At the time I had no idea what this place was. But apparently, it’s a training ground for western intelligence operatives in Rome. The CIA has held symposiums there. David Ignatius from the Washington Post has actually written extensively about this place. They have connections to the FBI and other groups. I also saw many Italian diplomats there. The ex-foreign minister of Italy was the director of this university, so things started to pop in my mind that this isn’t just a random event – a random meeting. They tell me it’s very important for you to meet Josef Mifsud. I had no idea who this person was. He came up to me, presented himself as this mid-fifties, former diplomat, who knew the world.

The mainstream media and the FBI, DOJ and Mueller team all wanted to connect President Trump to Russia so they set up Papadopoulos and then claimed that he met with Russians. The only problem is that the Russian was not a Russian – he’s a Maltese professor. Joseph Mifsud and all the connections in London were a set up.

We also know that Mifsud dined with Hillary Clinton and a group of Italian socialists. Papadopoulos was in an interview with Fleccas Talks. In the interview Papadopoulos says –

So what I learned by my wife at a time that I was in discussion with the Mueller team, she was like “Why are you pleading guilty?” “I’m like what do you mean? She says do you know that Joseph Mifsud was attending a dinner with Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign along with senior level Italian diplomats who was head of the socialist group there? “I’m like what are you talking about, I thought he was a Russian spy. She says no, no he wasn’t a Russian spy and I didn’t know what to do.

As we reported in mid-September, General Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell gave us a clue regarding the Deep State’s actions in setting up members of the Trump team. Powell requested that the US government provide her and her client, General Mike Flynn, documents related to Deep State spy Joseph Mifsud from an event in late 2015 –

Notice that Powell refers to “302s” regarding the dinner event in 2015 that General Flynn attended, which means that the FBI was interviewing Mifsud as early as 2015 and knew EXACTLY who Mifsud was and was not before Papadopoulos ever met Mifsud. Notice also that the timing of this event was days before Strzok’s text in late December of 2015 where he states that multiple spies were in place at the time!

The Gateway Pundit reported in October that Italian Prime Minister Conte in a closed door meeting with Italian Officials denied any Italian connections with Joseph Mifsud as well as the FBI before the 2016 election.

He also noted that the Italians provided AG Barr and his Investigator Durham with information but not documents. It also appears that Mifsud has again gone missing.

(Picture above from Atlantico)

A report coming out of Italy shows that Italian Prime Minister Conte denied any Italian wrongdoing in the US 2016 Presidential election referred to as Spygate. Frederico Punzi at the Atlantico reported (pieces of article translated from Italian) of Conte’s responses in a press conference after his hearing:

The secret hearing lasted more than two and a half hours and took place in an extremely tense atmosphere, especially in the second part, after the report on statutory services and the premier’s brief introduction on the most hot topic… Also at a press conference, at the end of the hearing, the Premier confirmed that the meetings [with Barr and Durham] were actually held on 15 August and 27 September, but explained that the American request for “a preliminary exchange of information” did not arrive in August during the government crisis, but “dates back to June.”… The Prime Minister Conte basically confirmed what had already been leaked in recent days – namely that these were the issues that the Americans were interested in, that there was only an exchange of information between allies , not of documents and other material, and that in any case our services are completely foreign and know nothing about Mifsud… We made it clear to the Americans that “we are strangers” and “we had no information”… If in fact someone in Rome worked with the Democrats and the Obama administration to fabricate false evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, it did so under the governments Renzi and Gentiloni, while Minniti had the delegation to the services, while they are now known the Link Campus’s relations with the world of intelligence, but also with Pd and Movement 5 Stars [Italy’s new anti-Salvini socialist government]. There is awareness in both the majority and opposition parties that this affair is explosive, it must be handled with care, because it could turn into one of the vectors of a government crisis… At the very least, four years ago, interference in the US election process started here, before our eyes. Even if our services were completely unrelated and oblivious, how could they pretend nothing during these three years, even once the centrality of Mifsud emerged and after its mysterious disappearance?

Time will tell if Conte is being honest or not. Up until last week, it was suspected that Mifsud was an Italian spy working for the Obama Administration to set up Trump associates, General Mike Flynn and George Papadopoulos.

We also reported a week ago that two of Joseph Mifsud’s phones with UK serial numbers are being held by the DOJ –

General Michael Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell requested that the DOJ turn over the contents of two phones related to Joseph Mifsud. We now know those phones were from the UK, the country that is more suspect than Russia ever was!

Sidney Powell demanded the DOJ “produce evidence that has only recently come into [the DOJ’s] possession. This evidence includes the data and metadata of the following two devices:”

Powell wrote in her request –

“This information is material, exculpatory, and relevant to the defense of Mr. Flynn, and specifically to the “OCONUS LURES” and agents that western intelligence tasked against him likely as early as 2014 to arrange — unbeknownst to him — “connection” with certain Russians that they would then use against him in their false claims. The phones were used by Mr. Joseph Mifsud.”

We were the first to point out that there was more than one spy working to derail the Trump team back in 2015 in our post in June 2018. The President retweeted information in our post only to be ridiculed by the corrupt media – to this day Wikipedia claims Trump was incorrect –

Wow, Strzok-Page, the incompetent & corrupt FBI lovers, have texts referring to a counter-intelligence operation into the Trump Campaign dating way back to December, 2015. SPYGATE is in full force! Is the Mainstream Media interested yet? Big stuff! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

We found out soon that the phones noted by Powell were connected to the UK –

Both Mifsud’s Sims in @SidneyPowell1 request are British, as you can clearly deduct from serial numbers. This was obviously thought in advance as a strategy to buy time and to exclude all his Italian contacts from scrutiny. Check the country number. pic.twitter.com/vKQC1hAd6Z — Giulio Occhionero (@g_occhionero) October 17, 2019

Others are saying that if the UK is involved, perhaps an outfit named Hakluyt should be looked into –

6. HAKLUYT is a British PRIVATE spy Agency, with Headquarters in Mayfair, London. the most EXCLUSIVE and the most expensive part of London.

between Bond Street and Hyde Park. Hakluyt does the dirty jobs that MI5, MI6, GCHQ are not allowed to do. — Greg Rubini (@GregRubini) October 19, 2019

Of course, John Brennan is connected to Hakluyt as well.

12. yes, that’s him ! All Roads lead to Brennan (here pictured in the Hakluyt New York Office, at 540 Madison Avenue, NYC)

. pic.twitter.com/vapvBBCMLG — Greg Rubini (@GregRubini) October 19, 2019

Two weeks ago we reported that former and fired FBI Director James Comey and Joseph Mifsud met in Australia .

ProDreamer1 reported that Joseph Mifsud and James Comey were both in Australia the week before the George Papadopoulos meeting.

James Comey and Mifsud were in Australia the second week in March 2016 only a few days before your arranged meeting with Misfud in Rome! Clapper was in Australia 2 weeks later. pic.twitter.com/1hxkz9AOf9 — pro dreamer (@prodreamer1) October 12, 2019

Breaking: Mark Ryan, exDirector of Australia’s Underwater Acoustic Intelligence Agency, and Alexander Downer’s former chief of staff, was meeting with Joseph Mifsud a couple weeks before he drops the “info” on me! Looks like Mifsud was in on it with Aust. Bad news for Australia! — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) October 12, 2019

We now have evidence that Comey and Mifsud were meeting the same officials in Australia just days before I was guided to meet Mifsud in Rome. The @washingtonpost should be livid that Comey uses them to spread propaganda just two months ago when he called Mifsud a “Russian agent.” — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) October 12, 2019

RT News put together an excellent video on Mifsud –

Where is Joseph Mifsud?

On Thursday Buzzfeed reported that Mifsud’s passport and wallet sat for 17 months in a Portugese airport.

The items were found by police in a picturesque coastal town in Madeira, a Portuguese island off the coast of Morocco that’s popular with tourists and best known for being the birthplace of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The passport and wallet were found on Aug. 5, 2017, some three months before Mifsud disappeared from public view and six months after he was questioned by FBI officers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Mifsud reportedly was in fear for his life.

Where is Joseph Mifsud.

Will he talk?

Or is he lost forever?

The post Developing: Passport for Mysterious Maltese Professor Joseph Mifsud Turns up in Portugal – Deep State Spy Mifsud Said he Was in Fear for His Life appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.