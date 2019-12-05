House Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiTrump’s legal team huddles with Senate Republicans On The Money: Falling impeachment support raises pressure for Dems on trade | Trump escalates fight over tech tax | Biden eyes minimum tax for corporations | Fed’s top regulator under pressure over Dodd-Frank rules Overnight Health Care — Presented by Johnson & Johnson — Virginia moves to suspend Medicaid work rules | Powerful House panel sets ‘Medicare for All’ hearing | Hospitals sue over Trump price rule | FDA official grilled on vaping policy MORE’s daughter tweeted support for her mother after Pelosi lashed out at a reporter for asking whether she “hated” President Trump Donald John TrumpStates slashed 4,400 environmental agency jobs in past decade: study Biden hammers Trump over video of world leaders mocking him Iran building hidden arsenal of short-range ballistic missiles in Iraq: report MORE.

“TFW giving the index finger is FAR more powerful than giving the middle finger … #DontMessWithMama,” Christine Pelosi, Pelosi’s daughter, tweeted Thursday.

TFW giving the index finger is FAR more powerful than giving the middle finger … #DontMessWithMama pic.twitter.com/05VI8ZG3GG — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) December 6, 2019

Former Fox News Washington correspondent James Rosen, who is now with Sinclair Broadcast Group, asked Pelosi “Do you hate the president, Madam Speaker?” at the end of Pelosi’s weekly press conference in the Capitol basement.

“I don’t hate anybody. I was raised in a Catholic house, we don’t hate anybody — not anybody in the world. So don’t you accuse me of any [hate],” Pelosi said, pointing her finger out Rosen.

“As a Catholic I resent you using the word ‘hate’ in a sentence that addresses me,” she continued. “I pray for the president all the time. So don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

Pelosi called Trump a “coward when it comes to helping our kids who are afraid of gun violence. I think he is cruel when he doesn’t deal with helping our Dreamers, of which we’re very proud. I think he’s in denial about the climate crisis. However, [those are] about the election.”

But she said the ongoing impeachment inquiry that House Democrats launched against him earlier this year “”is about the Constitution of the United States, and the facts that lead to the president’s violation of his oath of office.”

The press conference came just hours after Pelosi announced that Democratic lawmakers will begin drafting articles of impeachment.

Q: “Do you hate the president?”@SpeakerPelosi: “I don’t hate anybody…As a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone…So, don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.” Full video: https://t.co/l9peY9RTzl pic.twitter.com/zpqUaCcVrS — CSPAN (@cspan) December 5, 2019

Trump responded to the now-viral moment on Twitter Thursday, saying that he does not believe Pelosi when she says she prays for him.

Nancy Pelosi just had a nervous fit. She hates that we will soon have 182 great new judges and sooo much more. Stock Market and employment records. She says she “prays for the President.” I don’t believe her, not even close. Help the homeless in your district Nancy. USMCA? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019